Cheyenne Frontier Days Reschedules Shows

Cheyenne Frontier Days has announced that three of the shows that were supposed to be taking place in 2020 will be moved to 2021. The announcement of the rescheduling comes after the cancellation of this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new dates for three of the Frontier Nights Lineup include:

Thomas Rhett - Saturday, July 24

Eric Church with Ashley McBryde - Thursday, July 29

Blake Shelton - Saturday, July 31

If you have requested a refund for Thomas Rhett, Erich Church, or Blake Shelton and would like to rollover your tickets for the 2021 dates, you can call the ticket office at (307) 778-7222.

Source: Cheyenne Frontier Days