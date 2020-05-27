Cheyenne Frontier Days Says Cancellation Posts ‘Not Official’

Cheyenne Frontier Days spokeswoman Nicole Gamst says they're aware of Facebook posts saying this year's event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that's "not official news" from them.

Gov. Mark Gordon will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. today to discuss the status of large events in Wyoming this summer, and Gamst says "a lot of people's questions will be answered."

"We work with them," said Gamst. "We want to make sure that anything is coordinated through their office."

