Cheyenne Frontier Days Still a Go as of Now, Organizers Say

In a statement released Monday afternoon (March 16) officials with Cheyenne Frontier Days say that as of now, things are still on track to hold the 124th edition of the Daddy of Em All in July.

The CFD committee said that they will postpone all meetings, parties, and gatherings scheduled at their facilities until April 1. Officials added that they are monitoring the developing situation and will re-evaluate if needed in the weeks ahead.

Here is the full text of the statement:

"These are uncertain times. There are a lot of questions about the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. News about school closures and cancellations in college and professional sports can be stressful. And we were saddened to hear that our friends at Rodeo Houston and Rodeo Austin made the difficult decision to cancel their events.

Cheyenne Frontier Days wants to reassure all of our fans, volunteers, sponsors and the entire Cheyenne community that we are still on track for the 124th edition of the Daddy of ‘em All in July. Let’s be honest. Things are moving rapidly, and a lot can change between now and July. We will rely on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and will continue working closely with federal, state, and local agencies about the latest recommendations. But our goal is to put on another great show this year.

We believe encouraging prevention is the best thing we can do right now. Since the CDC has recommended that all gatherings in excess of 50 people be cancelled, we are postponing all meetings, parties and gatherings scheduled here at our facilities until April 1. We will stay focused on current health information and will re-evaluate prior to this date if a longer-term strategy is needed.

Health officials recommend the following steps to help prevent the spread of disease.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

· If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

· Cough or sneeze into your elbow, not your hand.

· Avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and mouth.

· Avoid contact with other people's hands. Instead of handshakes, try elbow touches.

· If you are not feeling well, please stay home.

· If you have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, and shortness of breath, call your doctor.

Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our community. We are confident that with the help of our public health and elected officials, if we all pull together our community can withstand any challenge, including this one."

