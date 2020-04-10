Cheyenne Frontier Days Still A Go

Officials with Cheyenne Frontier Days say the rodeo is still set to go on.

In a written statement Friday, Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig said the rodeo is still on track for is 124th go-around.

"We will keep everyone updated through our website and our social media platforms," Hirsig said. "That being said, please be wary of the spread of misinformation on all platforms."

Cheyenne Frontier Days typically takes place over 10 days centered around the last full week in July.

