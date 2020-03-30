Cheyenne Golfers Hit With New Rules Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The City of Cheyenne is taking measures to try to keep golfers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced Monday afternoon that the following restrictions will be in place on the city's courses through June 1:

Annual passes and punch passes must be purchased online at airportgolfclub.com.

Greens fees must be purchased electronically when making a tee time by calling the Airport Golf Shop at 638-3700 ext. 2 or Prairie View at 637-6420.

Tee times can be made only by telephone. Online booking has been deactivated until further notice.

Play will be limited to 100 players per day per course.

Walking only. No carts allowed.

All trash must be carried out.

For safety reasons restrooms are closed. Please plan ahead. If this becomes a problem the courses may be closed entirely.

Touching of the flagsticks is prohibited. Putting green cups have been raised to eliminate the ball dropping into the hole. Please respect this rule until further notice.

Other touch points have been removed from the golf courses such as ball washers, tee markers, and trap rakes.

Bringing alcohol from off the property is strictly prohibited.

City spokesman Michael Skinner says the restrictions "may be extended or lifted depending on need."

