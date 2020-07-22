Cheyenne Hero Bridger Has Been Made Into A Comic Book Superhero

Bridger Walker is getting much deserved attention literally all around the world. The 6-year old hero from Cheyenne has been all over the news for saving his sister from a dog attack on July 9th, 2020, at the risk of his own safety.

The bravery and selflessness of this young child nearly brings me to tears every time I hear of his heroism.

A Brazilian artist, Angelo France, recently immortalized Bridger (and his younger sister) in the awesome superhero drawing below. It is worth noting, after viewing the pic, I was once again moved to tears.

Here is the English translation of Angelo's original Portuguese caption:

Just over 1 year ago I drew " Wonder Woman" and wrote on the occasion that "Real heroes exist" ... Here is another real life hero, the little one@BridgerWalker.official, who saved his sister @NicoleNoelWalker.official! Bridger saw a dog approach little Nicole and in a heroic act he stepped in front of the animal to protect her! The animal attacked him, biting the left side of his face! Even though bruised, Bridger took his sister's hand and ran to keep her safe. Bridger said he got in front of the dog because, "If anyone was going to die, I thought it should be me." Anyway ... Congratulations on your courage@BridgerWalker.official! The world would be a better place if there were other "Bridgers"! ♥ God bless you and your family !!

An addition to to this wonderful piece of fan art, Captain America actor, Chris Evans, sent him an authentic Captain America shield, Spider-man actor, Tom Holland, invited him on the set of his new movie, and Iron Man actor, Robert Downey Jr., said he had a very special birthday gift for him (although he wouldn't give the specific details outright). Even the DC universe jumped on board as Cat Woman actress, Anne Hathaway, gave him props via her Instagram page.

Bridger, you truly are a superhero! We salute you and continue to pray that you heal soon. God bless.