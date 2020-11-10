Cheyenne High Schooler to Be Sworn in as Police Chief for a Day

The Cheyenne Police Department will swear in a new chief this Friday -- 11th grader Jadera Mallo.

The Triumph High School student won the department's Faith and Blue essay contest, writing about what she would do to bridge the gap between the police and the community if she were police chief for a day.

"Through no fault of their own, a police chief can often become consumed with his day to day responsibilities at the police department: rather than uniting him or herself with the local community," Mallo wrote. "My goal would be unity."

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says Mallo will be sworn in at 9 a.m., at which time Chief Brian Kozak will relinquish his badge to her and become her assistant.

Inman says Mallo's day will include stops at the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to discuss the importance of spaying and neutering and Triumph High School to solicit student feedback on how the department can better engage youth, among other things.

To read Mallo's winning essay, click here.