Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board Rolls Out 2020 Ornament
The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board is bringing back its popular limited edition ornament series in time for the holidays.
This year's ornament features the Cheyenne Depot with a Big Boy steam engine insert. The Depot clock tower is shown with a time of 3:07 to pay special homage to Wyoming.
Each of the 750 ornaments is individually numbered and can be purchased for $20 via cash or check at 719 E. 17th Street, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also call Gary Sims at (307) 851-1911 and he'll deliver to your door.
All proceeds go to the restoration of the Historic Airport Fountain, located at the intersection of E. 8th Avenue and Warren Avenue.