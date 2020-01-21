Cheyenne History Teacher Nominated for VFW Teacher of the Year

Laramie County School District 1 announced Friday that Neil Hokanson, a U.S. history teacher at Johnson Junior High School, has been nominated for the Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher Award.

Launched in 1999, the award recognizes three exceptional teachers for their outstanding commitment to teaching Americanism and patriotism to their students. Each year, an elementary, junior high and high school teacher are selected as national winners.

The winners receive $1,000 for professional development, $1,000 for their school and a paid trip to the VFW National Convention in July to receive their award.

Johnson Principal Brian Cox nominated Hokanson for this year’s award, and he will be sponsored by the VFW Frontier Post 11453 in Cheyenne.

Hokanson has taught at Johnson for four years, and has a passion for VFW educational programs. Throughout his 26-year career, he’s inspired his fellow teachers to involve their classes in the programs.

