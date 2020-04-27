Cheyenne Homeless Shelter Needs Face Masks

The Comea Shelter in Cheyenne needs face masks, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

The post reads as follows:

''With the likelihood of things opening up in our community, library, city transit, etc, we will no longer be able to isolate our residents at the shelter. People want to go back to work, make appointments for personal needs and simply get out in the weather. Effective immediately, everyone will be required to wear a mask while in the shelter to prevent any spread of any kind of cold or flu symptoms. As a result, we are in need of additional masks. If you can help, please let us know! Thanks so much...''