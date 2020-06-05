Cheyenne Hospital Eases Visitor Restrictions

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center [CRMC] has announced the easing of restrictions on visitors imposed earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the decision to ease the restrictions was reached because of the stabilization of coronavirus metrics in the community. Future changes in the CRMC visitor policy are possible as conditions change.

According to the release, the policy for hospital visitors now includes the following rules:

Visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

All visitors will be screened for travel history, temperature, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat or exposure to COVID-19.

All visitors will be required to wear a cloth (or similar) face mask and practice proper hand hygiene by washing with soap and water or using hand sanitizer.

One designated visitor is permitted for each patient.

No visitors under the age of 16 are allowed.

Exceptions to the policy have been made for the following areas: NICU: Two parents or guardians are permitted per 24-hour period. Pediatric patients under the age of 18: Two parents or guardians can be designated, but only one parent or guardian can visit at a time per 24-hour period. End-of-life patients: Two visitors are allowed. No visitors are allowed in Behavioral Health Services due to social distancing limitations in this area. Additional visitation exceptions may be considered on a case-by-case basis.



The visitor/patient screening entrance is accessible from the west side of the south parking garage.

The emergency department is open for emergency care 24/7. Entrance to the emergency department is located at the corner of Warren Ave. and 23rd St.

The new rules took effect at 7 a.m. today [June 5].