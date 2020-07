There’s a different kind of ‘Daddy’ filling the Frontier Park arena in Cheyenne for the next several days and a lot of money is on the line. As many as 3,000 team ropers are expected in the various levels of World Series competition. It began with a Gold Buckle Beer Open on Wednesday paying out more than $11,000 for first place and over $7K for 2nd. Enjoy our video of the proceedings.

