Cheyenne is Not 2020’s Worst City For Jobs

According to some numbers crunched by our friends at WalletHub, Cheyenne, Wyoming is the 99th best city for finding a job in 2020. That's out of 182 U.S. cities. Casper landed a little higher on the list at number 79.

Cheyenne placed higher than Fargo, Albuquerque, Missoula, and Detroit. Colorado cities Denver (34), Aurora (61), and Colorado Springs (27) landed higher on the list.

The top five best cities for jobs in 2020 are:

Scottsdale, AZ South Burlington, VT San Francisco, CA Austin, TX Fremont, CA

The bottom five are:

Brownsville, TX

Stockton, CA

Newark, NJ

Fayetteville,

Detroit, MI

"In order to determine the best job markets in the U.S., WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions, “Job Market” and “Socio-economics.” We assigned a heavier weight to the former, considering the fact that factors in that category most heavily influence a job seeker’s decision in terms of relocation for employment." - WalletHub

The 'Job Market' dimension includes things like the existence of job opportunities, employment growth, salary, job security, and industry variety.

The 'Socio-economics' dimension includes factors like commute time, safety, housing, and transportation.

Cheyenne scored high in the Socio-economic factors, but not so much in the Job Market dimension.

Source: WalletHub