Cheyenne is One of the Top Cities in the Nation for Finding Jobs

2020 was a rough year for many people nationwide when it comes to their employment. The unemployment rate reached a mind-blowing 14.7 percent at one point. While that number has since come down, many Americans are looking for the best spots for jobs. Cheyenne just happens to be one of them.

The national unemployment rate is certainly higher than it should be right now at 6.7 percent. But when our friends at WalletHub did the research and ranked the top 180 cities in the nation for jobs currently. Cheyenne finished as the 16th top city in the nation for jobs.

For each city, several aspects of job-market strength were what was measured to determine the rankings. In terms of 'Job Market' and 'Socio-economics', Cheyenne finished 21st and 28th. Three main aspects of job-market strength that were taken into large consideration were job opportunities, employment growth, and monthly average starting salary. Those factors were certainly helpful for Cheyenne to help them get to that 16th overall ranking. To put that in perspective, San Francisco, CA, which is where several people move for great jobs, finished 15th overall, just one spot ahead of Cheyenne, WY.

Cheyenne also finished ahead of many great cities that are known as being spots where people move for jobs, such as Austin, TX (23rd), San Diego, CA (37th), Atlanta, GA (49th), and Denver, CO (55th), just to name a few. To check out where more cities on the list ranked, check out the map below. We're doing pretty well for ourselves here, Cheyenne.