WalletHub recently posted their list of the healthiest cities in the U.S. for 2020 and Cheyenne is nowhere near the top of the list.

On a list of more than 170 of the most populated cities in the U.S., 43 key indicators were measured to determine where each city ranks. Cheyenne came in ranking 123rd on the list for healthiest cities in the U.S.

Some of the key overall determining factors were Health Care, Food, Fitness, and Green Space (such as parks, playgrounds, and residential greenery to promote mental and physical health). Cheyenne came in ranking 64th overall in health care, but that would be the bright spot for the research. For food, fitness, and green space, Cheyenne ranked 163rd, 113th, and 167th, respectively.

San Francisco ranked at the top of the list as the healthiest city in the U.S., while relatively nearby Denver, CO ranks 7th overall, which is also 5th best in fitness.

Finishing with the worst ranking on the list at 174th was Brownsville, TX and Laredo, TX, so at least we're ranking better than those cities and a few others it seems. I suppose we'll take that as consolation so it could be worse. In the meantime, take care of yourselves, Cheyenne!