Cheyenne Junior High School Student Tests Positive for COVID-19

A student at Johnson Junior High School in Cheyenne has tested positive for COVID-19, Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Boyd Brown said Thursday.

"After conducting contact tracing, the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has quarantined 13 Johnson students," said Brown.

"A majority of students and staff members wore face coverings consistently when they were around this individual, which kept quarantine numbers lower," he added.

Brown encourages parents, students and staff to watch for possible symptoms, stay home if they are ill and visit their health care provider as necessary. Free COVID-19 testing is available through the C-LCHD.

