The Executive Director of the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department said in a Saturday interview that it looks like the number of COVID-19 cases still hasn't hit its peak.

Kathy Emmons says that various models are projecting the Wyoming curve to hit its high point anywhere between April 29 and May 15, depending on which model you study.

But she says it appears that the number of cases both locally and statewide is still trending upwards at this point. Appearing on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program on KGAB AM 650, Emmons said that one surprise, so far, in Wyoming is the high number of people in their 20s who seem to be getting the coronavirus infection. She says so far that number seems to be higher than what has been seen among younger people in other countries.

You can hear the entire interview with Emmons in the audio attached to this article.