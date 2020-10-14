Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Dept. Offering Free COVID Testing

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department clinic is offering free drive-up COVID-19 testing every weekday from 8:30 am until 4 p.m.

The clinic is located at 100 Central Avenue in Cheyenne.

Numbers of those infected with the virus have been surging in Wyoming recently. The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total number of statewide fatalities to 57.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 6,740 lab-confirmed cases and 1,224 probable cases reported since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 5,262 lab-confirmed cases and 919 probable cases have recovered.