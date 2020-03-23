Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Guidelines On COVID-19 Testing
The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has posted guidelines on its Facebook page for when people should seek testing for the coronavirus.
The post says people meeting the following criteria should get tested for COVID-19:
''When to seek testing for COVID-19:
Temperature >100.4,
Shortness of Breath
Confusion
Cough with difficulty breathing
Blue/Gray skin tone
Difficulty staying alert
*If you have mild flu-like illness you should stay home and call your health care provider for further guidance.''