Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Guidelines On COVID-19 Testing

Kena Betancur, Getty Images

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has posted guidelines on its Facebook page for when people should seek testing for the coronavirus.

The post says people meeting the following criteria should get tested for COVID-19:

''When to seek testing for COVID-19:

Temperature >100.4,

Shortness of Breath

Confusion

Cough with difficulty breathing

Blue/Gray skin tone

Difficulty staying alert