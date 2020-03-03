Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Is Monitoring The Coronavirus

Jeff J. Mitchell, Getty Images

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Public Health Department says it is closely watching the spread of the coronavirus, although the agency says that as of yet there are no known local cases of the disease.

The agency issued this statement on Monday afternoon:

The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is closely monitoring the current coronavirus and shares recommendations for Wyoming residents and healthcare providers.

''Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Director, Kathy Emmons shared that “While at this time there are no cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in Wyoming it is always important to practice healthy behaviors, especially while we are still in the flu season. By practicing these behaviors and educating those around you, the transmission of illness can be greatly minimized. Some of the best practices are to cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick and limit your exposure to others who are ill. The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department is working closely with the State of Wyoming and will be continuing to update our website and Facebook pages with new information as it becomes available”

More information on the coronavirus is available online at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, www.laramiecounty.com, and the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department Facebook page.''