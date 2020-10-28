Cheyenne, Laramie, Set Low Temperature Records Tuesday

If you thought Tuesday morning was unusually cold, you were right, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.

The agency says Cheyenne and Laramie were among several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle to set low temperatures records on Tuesday for Oct. 27.

Laramie, by the way, plunged all the way down to a temperature of -26 degrees. No, that is not a wind chill. It's an actual temperature.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Here are daily record low temperatures for October 27th: Rawlins -8 degrees. Old record -8 degrees in 2019. Laramie -26 degrees. Old record -16 degrees in 2011. Cheyenne 0 degrees. Old record 5 degrees in 1925. Chadron 1 degree. Old record 11 degrees in 1925. Alliance -13 degrees. Old record 1 degree in 1911. Scottsbluff -10 degrees. Old record 11 degrees in 1925. Sidney -9 degrees. Old record 9 degrees in 2017. Here are monthly record low temperatures for October 27th: Laramie -26 degrees. Old record -18 degrees on October 30, 1993. Scottsbluff -10 degrees. Old record -8 degrees on October 26, 2020. Sidney -9 degrees. Old record -5 degrees on October 26, 2020.