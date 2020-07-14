Cheyenne League of Women Voters Holding Virtual Candidate Forums

To help voters gather information for the Aug. 18 primary, the Cheyenne League of Women Voters is holding virtual candidate forums today, July 14, through July 30.

The forums include races for Wyoming Legislature, Cheyenne City Council, Cheyenne Mayor and Laramie County Commission.

"(We've) invited all candidates who have filed for those offices and who face opponents in the primary," the organization said in a news release. "(We're) still hearing back from candidates and may have to make last-minute adjustment to the schedule to reflect participation."

The forums will be moderated by the League and held on Zoom, and there will be a chance for the public to submit questions online during the forums, as time permits. The forums will also be recorded and put online for voters to watch later.

The forum scheduled is as follows:

Tuesday, July 14, 6:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

STATE SENATE DISTRICTS 6 and 8 (Republican)

Wednesday, July 15, 6:30 p.m & 7:30 p.m.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICTS 7 and 10 (Republican)

Thursday, July 16, 6:30 pm & 7:30 p.m.

STATE HOUSE DISTRICTS 42 and 43 (Republican)

STATE HOUSE DISTRICT 12 (Democratic)

Tuesday, July 28, 6:30 p.m.

LARAMIE COUNTY COMMISSION (Republican)

Wednesday, July 29, 6:30 p.m.

CHEYENNE CITY COUNCIL WARDS II AND III

Thursday, July 30, 6:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

CHEYENNE MAYOR AND WARD I

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81300842766

Or iPhone one-tap:

US: +12532158782,,81300842766# or +13462487799,,81300842766#

Or Telephone:

Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 929 205 6099

Webinar ID: 813 0084 2766

The League plans additional forums and a voters’ guide for the general election.

