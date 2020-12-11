Cheyenne Little Theater Cancels Upcoming Show

It is with these values as a guide that the CLTP Board of Directors has made the difficult decision to, once again, modify the programming in our 91st season due to the COVID-19 crisis. With the safety of our volunteers and patrons in mind, it has been determined that now is not the best time to produce The Brave Little Tailor which had been selected to replace The Phantom Tollbooth in our 2020-2021 season. CLTP feels we would be unable to produce the show in a manner which would be safe for our volunteers and patrons. The auditions for The Brave Little Tailor, which were scheduled for December 14th and 15th, have been cancelled. It is our sincere hope that we will be able to bring a family production to you later in the spring. As always, we will keep our season subscribers, and other CLTP family members, up to date on our programming.