Cheyenne Little Theater Opening Night Tonight

I mentioned yesterday that it felt like Cheyenne is really coming to life this weekend with several events going on, but I completely spaced on a really cool one that I’m excited about. The Cheyenne Little Theater is back open tonight and it should be a great run for the show that they’re working on, “The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged)”.

Just by giving the title and “Abridged” at the end makes it seem like it’s going to be a fun show, and I get it, some people aren’t in to going to a play. My answer to that is small independent shows like this are always fun. This is the kind of thing that’s good for a date night and drinks after, it’s just plain fun.

Here’s how they describe it on Cheyenne Little Theater’s web page:

All 37 plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap men in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare's comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard's plays, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) was London's longest-running comedy.

If you’re interested in checking out this particular play, you have plenty of time, they’re running now through October 11th, so you can make your plans. Tickets are only 22 dollars.