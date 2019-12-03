Cheyenne Man Accused of Kidnapping Girlfriend, Busting Her Lip

A 46-year-old Cheyenne man could face 20 years to life in prison for allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend and busting her lip.

According to an affidavit, Carl J. Coons was stopped near the 2800 block of Nationway on Nov. 15 after a Wyoming trooper saw him run a stop sign and noticed his front passenger side door was open.

Coons' passenger, later identified as his girlfriend of six years, was reportedly crying and shaking and told the trooper that Coons had been torturing her.

She said the two had left the south Cheyenne Walmart about 90 minutes prior, and that Coons was driving aggressively and wouldn't stop to let her out.

When the woman told Coons she was calling the cops, he reportedly took her phone and punched her in the mouth, splitting her lip.

Coons was arrested and charged with kidnapping inflict injury-involuntary release, domestic battery-first offense, interference with an emergency call and driving while under suspension.

Coons is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $20,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

​​