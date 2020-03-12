Cheyenne Man Accused of Robbing Convenience Store at Knifepoint

A 38-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a convenience store at knifepoint early Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. at the Kum & Go located at 215 E. Lincolnway.

"Michael Gross entered the business, displayed a knife to the clerk and demanded money," said Inman. "Gross was able to get away with money and merchandise."

Gross was later arrested and booked into the Laramie County jail on the charge of robbery with threat of injury.

