Cheyenne Man Accused of Stabbing Wife Multiple Times

A 29-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after police say he stabbed his wife multiple times.

Officer David Inman says police were called to Anthony Brassard's apartment in the 2500 block of Windwood Drive around 3:40 a.m. Sunday for a report of a woman yelling for help.

When officers arrived, they found Brassard's wife suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, where she remained hospitalized Monday morning.

"I don't know her condition right now, as far as prognosis, but (it) looks like she's going to make it," said Inman.

Brassard, who eventually surrendered to the SWAT team after barricading himself in his apartment, was arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

Inman couldn't say what provoked the stabbing, and wasn't sure whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Brassard is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court tomorrow, Sept. 1, at 9:45 a.m.

