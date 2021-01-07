Cheyenne Man Arrested After Reportedly Firing Gun During Argument

A 23-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after allegedly firing a gun during an argument in Cheyenne Wednesday afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of McFarland Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

"Officers contacted two subjects who stated the suspect, later identified as Paul Gonzales, arrived at the location and started a verbal argument," said Farkas. "He continued to pull a firearm, fired once into the air and fled the scene."

Farkas says officers were able to stop Gonzales' vehicle near the 900 block of W. Lincolnway around 3 p.m., and he was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangering and possession of methamphetamine.

Gonzales is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court this afternoon at 2 p.m.