Cheyenne Man Arrested for Attempted Homicide

A 25-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after police say he fired a shotgun at a man.

Officer Kevin Malatesta says it all started around 4:40 p.m. Monday when a man observed Jordon Lucero and his friend, 52-year-old Steven Brown, enter a vehicle in the 1000 block of Bent Avenue that didn't belong to them.

"Both (men) exited that vehicle and got into a Dodge Durango driven by Brown," said Malatesta. "When the witness followed the two in his own vehicle, Lucero shot at the witness, hitting his truck."

Police caught up with the men a short time later at W. Pershing Boulevard and Snyder Avenue and Lucero was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide.

Malatesta says Brown was "cooperative with officers" and was not taken into custody.

​Nobody was injured in the incident.

​​