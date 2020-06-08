Cheyenne Man Arrested for Screwdriver Threat

A 23-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after allegedly threatening a person with a screwdriver.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says officers were called to Holliday Park for a disturbance involving a screwdriver around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

"It was determined that Jayson Mullen allegedly threatened another subject at the park with a screwdriver after a verbal altercation," said Inman.

While being taken to jail, Inman says Mullen "began hitting his head against the partition" of the police car.

"For his own safety, Mullen was then placed in the WRAP restraint device and was then transported to the Laramie County Detention Center without further incident," said Inman.

Mullen was booked on an aggravated assault charge, but has yet to be formally charged.

​​