Cheyenne Man Bound Over on Murder Charge in Mother’s Death

A 50-year-old Cheyenne man charged with first-degree murder in death of his 80-year-old mother was bound over to Laramie County District Court Thursday morning.

James "Brian" Wallace is accused of killing his mother, Carol J. Wallace, on or about May 10, 2019.

Deputies discovered Carol's body in the basement of her home, which she shared with Brian, after her other son, Glenn Wallace, called dispatch reporting that Brian was "high on meth and freaking out."

Glenn told dispatch that Brian "hit his mother with a hammer" and that his "mother (was) beyond any help."

According to an affidavit, Carol had an unknown wound at the base of her neck and another wound on her upper right thigh consistent with a stab wound.

Wallace's case had been stalled due to mental competency issues. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

