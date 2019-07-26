Cheyenne Man Charged After Police Find Drugs in His Socks

A 20-year-old Cheyenne man is facing felony drug charges following a traffic stop in downtown Cheyenne Tuesday night.

According to an affidavit, Kayleb M. Reed was pulled over at the intersection of Central Avenue and E. Lincolnway because his brake lights were out.

A K-9 officer was called to the scene and the dog alerted on Reed's pickup, leading to a search.

​Police say Reed had 7.2 grams of cocaine in his right sock, a small amount of marijuana in his left sock and $945 cash on him. He also reportedly had a loaded handgun, scale and package of empty baggies in his pickup.

Reed was arrested and charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. If convicted, he could face up to 28 years in prison.

Reed is currently being held in the Laramie County jail on a $7,500 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 2 at 9 a.m.

