Cheyenne Man Charged With DUI, Careless Driving in Sunday Crash

A 28-year-old Cheyenne man has been charged with DUI and careless driving following a crash in northeast Cheyenne early Sunday morning.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says officers were called to 5445 Carter Road at 2:36 a.m. after Austin Riekens lost control of his pickup and crashed into two separate apartment buildings, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Reikens suffered minor injuries in the crash, but none of the residents inside the apartments were hurt.

"He'll definitely be liable for civil damage," said Inman. "He'll pay, or his insurance company will pay."

Reikens was also arrested on a Laramie County warrant for failing to appear on an original charge of interference with a 911 call.

Reikens' next court hearing has yet to be scheduled.

