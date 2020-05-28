Cheyenne Man Charged With Murder in Fatal Shooting at Motel

UPDATE:

Ketcham is currently being held on a $250,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 5 at 2:30 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 31-year-old Cheyenne man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of 36-year-old Aaron Briggs of Cheyenne.

According to arrest records, Benjamin Ketcham was booked into the Laramie County jail at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant for second-degree murder.

Police on Tuesday afternoon identified Ketcham as a "person of interest" in the Friday night shooting, and he was taken into custody that night.

Ketcham is accused of shooting Briggs at the Lariat Motel, but police have been mum on the details. Briggs, who reportedly went to the nearby Lamp Lounge after he was shot, was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he died.

Ketcham is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Laramie County Circuit Court at 2 p.m. today.

