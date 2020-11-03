Cheyenne Man Gets 10 Years in Federal Prison for Child Porn

A 52-year-old Cheyenne man was sentenced Monday in federal court for possession of child pornography.

Chief Judge Scott W. Skavdahl sentenced Ronald Arthur Blaine to 10 years in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release.

In late 2018 and early 2019, agents with the Wyoming Internet Crimes Against Children Team received several cyber tips indicating Blain was using an internet application to access child pornography.

Search warrants were subsequently executed for several of Blain’s internet accounts, and agents discovered Blain was accessing child pornography while he was on parole with the State of Wyoming for sexual abuse of a minor in first, second and third degrees.

Blain was arrested on June 9, 2020, and pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on Aug. 11, 2020.

Blain has been and will continue to be required to register as a sex offender.