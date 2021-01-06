Cheyenne Man Gets 7 Years for String of Armed Robberies

A Cheyenne man will spend years in federal prison after being sentenced Wednesday for committing multiple armed robberies in Cheyenne and Laramie in 2019.

Taylor Ross Wardell, 29, was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. Wardell was also ordered to pay restitution to his victims.

Wardell was indicted on March 18, 2020, and pleaded guilty to four counts of interfering with commerce by robbery on Oct. 28, 2020. In exchange, two counts of use and brandish a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence were dropped.

Cheyenne police say Wardell, who was arrested on Oct. 1, 2019, was behind back-to-back armed robberies which took place at the Silver Mine Subs on Vandehei Avenue​ and the Loaf 'N Jug at 4373 E. Lincolnway between Aug. 14-15, 2019, and an armed robbery at Vino's on Sept. 9, 2019.

Wardell was also behind an Aug. 26, 2019, armed robbery at a Loaf 'N Jug in Laramie, according to the charges.