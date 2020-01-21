Cheyenne Man Gets Jail Time, Probation in Vehicular Homicide Case

A 23-year-old Cheyenne man was sentenced Tuesday in Laramie County Circuit Court to 65 days in jail and one year of probation for a crash that killed his 18-year-old passenger.

Authorities say Lane Carter was driving about 90 mph -- 35 mph over the speed limit -- when he rolled his SUV on an unpaved stretch of County Road 212 east of Egbert on March 18, 2018.

Carter's passenger, Destiny Marin, was partially ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. She was reportedly wearing a seat belt, but had the shoulder belt tucked behind her.

Carter was given five days credit for time served. If he violates the terms of his probation once he's released from jail, he faces an underlying sentence of 300 days in jail.

