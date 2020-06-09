Cheyenne Man Gets Probation in Monday Night Home Invasion

A 36-year-old Cheyenne man was arrested Monday night after reportedly kicking in a door and invading a home in west Cheyenne.

Police spokesman Officer David Inman says it happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Foyer Avenue.

Inman says the homeowner was at home when he suddenly heard banging on the door and someone yelling, "let me in." He went outside to investigate, but didn't find anyone.

"The homeowner then went back inside his residence and observed Deran Vasquez lying face down on his living room floor and observed a door had been kicked in," said Inman. "The homeowner stated he had never seen Vasquez before."

Inman says Vasquez was visibly drunk and was yelling profanity at the residents while officers were on scene.

He also attempted to grab at an officer while being handcuffed and was subsequently placed into the WRAP restraint device.

Vasquez was charged with criminal entry and property destruction, both misdemeanors, and pleaded guilty to the charges Tuesday in Laramie County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to one year of probation.

