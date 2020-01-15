Cheyenne Man Wanted for Possessing Counterfeit Bills
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 28-year-old Jesse Coolbaugh.
"He has a warrant for possession of forged writing and forgery devices," said Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner. "He was in possession of counterfeit bills."
Coolbaugh is 5-foot-10, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Coolbaugh's current whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6524 or Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.
"Let's work together to get this person off of the streets," said Warner.