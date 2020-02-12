Cheyenne Man Wanted for Violating Bond in Aggravated Assault Case

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 41-year-old John Sanders.

"He has a bond revocation warrant on an original charge of aggravated assault," said Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner. "He threatened three individuals with a drawn handgun on Oct. 19, 2019."

Sanders is 5-foot-9, weighs 187 pounds, and has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Sanders' current whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6524 or Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.

"Let's work together to get this person off of the streets," said Warner.

