Cheyenne Man Wanted for Violating Probation

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 30-year-old Zackary Smith.

"He has a probation revocation warrant on an original charge of property destruction," said Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner.

Warner says Smith destroyed a window on his ex-girlfriend's house as well as a window and taillight on her vehicle in January of 2018.

Smith is 5-foot-7, weighs 124 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith's current whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6524 or Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.

"Let's work together to get this person off of the streets," said Warner.

