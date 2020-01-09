Cheyenne Man Wanted for Violating Probation in Strangulation Case

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 30-year-old Guy Meyer.

"He has a warrant for probation revocation on an original charge of strangulation of a household member," said Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner.

Meyer is a 6-foot male weighing 193 pounds, with red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Meyer's current whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6524 or Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.

"Let's work together to get this person off of the streets," said Warner.

