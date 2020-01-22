Cheyenne Man Wanted for Violating Probation

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 26-year-old Joshua Reddell.

"He has a probation revocation warrant on an original charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury," said Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner.

Reddell is 6-foot-4, weighs 179 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Reddell's current whereabouts is asked to call the Laramie County Combined Communications Center at (307) 637-6524 or Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS.

"Let's work together to get this person off of the streets," said Warner.

