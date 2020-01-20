Cheyenne Marchers Remember Martin Luther King Jr.

Hundreds of people joined in a parade in downtown Cheyenne on a sunny January afternoon to honor the memory of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

Numerous people carried signs honoring King's memory and calling for continued progress in the quest for equal rights for all Americans as the march made it's way from the Cheyenne Depot Plaza to the steps of the Wyoming Capitol Building.

On the steps of the Capitol, marchers heard a proclamation from Governor Mark Gordon's office declaring Martin Luther King Jr./Wyoming Equality (the holiday's official name in Wyoming) day as a 'day of service' in Wyoming.

King was born on January 15, 1929, and was slain by an assassin on April 4, 1968, in Memphis Tenn.

During his lifetime, King was instrumental in getting federal civil rights legislation passed, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, among other legislation.