Cheyenne Mayor Calls For Statewide Shelter In Place Order

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr on Saturday took to Twitter to commend Jackson for considering a shelter in place order and to call for a similar statewide order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The mayor posted the following statement on her Twitter page:

''Jackson town council will be meeting shortly to discuss and possibly pass a “Shelter in Place” ordinance. As a resort town - I don’t blame them. As a city on the I-25/I-80 corridor I feel strongly we should do the same. Preference is lead from the State."

Jackson later passed the order, becoming the first community in Wyoming to do so.

Townsquare Media of Cheyenne texted the mayor on Sunday morning to ask if her Twitter statement means she supports ''a (preferably) state or possibly local shelter in place Order?"

She responded ''Yes," adding the following comments:

''I believe it should be statewide-Jackson just passed a local ordinance."

The Jackson order includes the following provisions:

"Jackson residents can still leave their homes for essential activities which include:

Health and safety including obtaining medical supplies and visiting medical professionals

Supplies and services including groceries, pet supplies and other products required to maintain safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences

Outdoor activities with the requirement that individuals comply with social distancing requirements

To care for others

Work activities at essential businesses, which include healthcare operations, essential government functions, essential infrastructure, stores that sell groceries and medicine, food cultivation, charitable religious and social services, media, critical trades, mail and package delivery, laundry services, transportation, home-based care, professional services, funeral services, liquor stores

The order also requires residents who leave the state or Bonneville and Teton counties in Idaho to self-quarantine for two weeks."

The ordinance expires at 11:59 p.m. on April 18.''

Governor Mark Gordon said last week that he was hoping to avoid a statewide stay-at-home order, but he did not rule out issuing one at some point.

Casper Mayor Steve Freel on Friday said "more stringent orders" and ''a lockdown order" may be needed in that community if the residents of that community don't do a better job of following voluntary social-distancing guidelines.