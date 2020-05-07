Cheyenne Mayor: Century Link Reporting Internet Outages

Peter Macdiarmid,Getty Images

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says she has been notified by Centurylink of internet outages in Montana and Wyoming this (Thursday) morning.

The mayor posted the following statement on the ''Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr" Facebook page just before 10:30 a.m.:

''I’ve been notified by local officials at CenturyLink that they are experiencing an internet outage region-wide impacting both Wyoming and Montana. At this time they do not know the root cause nor when service will be restored but will keep us informed."