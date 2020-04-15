Cheyenne Mayor Discusses Local Coronavirus Impact

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr called into the ''Weekend In Wyoming" program on Saturday to discuss the local impact of the coronavirus.

Among other things, the mayor said the COVID-19 pandemic has put the City of Cheyenne in a difficult financial situation as she works to prepare the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, with revenues taking a big hit.

The budget will take effect on July 1, 2020.

The mayor said the city is going to have to focus on truly essential services, adding that some city employees may have to be laid off to cope with the crises.

Mayor Orr also said that based on what she has been told, the virus may peak in Cheyenne next month. The interview was conducted before news of the first local fatality from the disease came out on Wednesday morning.

You can hear the entire interview with the audio attached to this article