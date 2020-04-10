Cheyenne Mayor Joins Governor In Call For Day Of Prayer

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr has joined Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon in calling for a Day of Prayer in response to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor's office issued this statement on Friday morning:

''In the Governor’s call for daily prayer, I too join in and ask you for these special intentions:

That our world be healed from this unseen pandemic; that we may come together soon to be seen - to hold and see - into our families, friends, and stranger’s eyes again.

That our elderly and our sick will not pass alone without the presence of loving touch and peace surrounding them.

That our healthcare providers and first responders and our military community be enveloped under the cloak of Devine Mercy to carry our community through and sparing their families as well.

That our community get through this together, stronger, and with a forever imprint of the importance of gathering family and friends together. Community.

I simply pray for you. Know that I do.

Know that I pray for you, your family, and our Cheyenne community. Keep me in your prayers as well.

May God Bless us, may all the prophets and saints, religious leaders throughout the world, pray for us. "