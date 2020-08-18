Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr Places Third in Primary Election

Incumbent Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr looks to lose her bid for a second term. According to the final unofficial results from Tuesdays's (August 18) primary election, Patrick Collins and Rick Coppinger will face off in the general election in November to be Cheyenne's next mayor. Collins and Coppinger were the top two vote-getters.

The final unofficial results from the Laramie County Clerks office Tuesday night showed Mayor Orr with 2,667 votes. Patrick Collins looks to finish with 8,451 and Rick Coppinger with 2,959.

Patrick Collins is a Cheyenne businessman and former city councilman. Rick Coppinger is a Cheyenne businessman and also ran for mayor in 2016.

