Cheyenne Mayor Reiterates Need for Ag Retailers to Stay Open

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr on Thursday reiterated the need for agricultural retailers to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Local farmers and ranchers utilize these specific retailers for equipment and supplies not available elsewhere," Orr said in a statement.

"In these challenging and unprecedented times, access to these resources are needed for the viability of our food supply and the sustained health and well-being of our community," she added.

Orr encourages ag retailers to abide by, and promote, basic precautionary health measures and follow state orders as it relates to social distancing and groups no larger than 10.

​​